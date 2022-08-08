Celtic exit link and striker transfer decision as Rangers receive ‘positive’ update

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours on Monday.

Celtic made it back-to-back wins to start the new season with a 3-1 victory away at Ross County over the weekend.

Rangers have also won their opening two clashes and beat Kilmarnock 2-0 at Ibrox last time out.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding the two clubs today...

Celtic coach linked with exit

Celtic’s assistant manager John Kennedy is being linked with a potential exit.

The 38-year-old has worked at Celtic Park in various capacities since 2010 and is currently serving as No2 to Ange Postecoglou.

However, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he is on the radar of FC Midtjylland and is one of the names ‘being investigated’ as they hunt for a new boss.

Midtjylland sacked Bo Henriksen after 14 months in charge at the end of July and it’s believed Kennedy would be prepared to consider an offer from the Danish club.

Kennedy has filled the role of first-team coach, assistant and caretake boss during his time in Glasgow’s East End and should he accept an approach from the Superliga outfit he would become their first ever foreign head coach.

Striker on radar

The Hoops are reportedly interested in Marseille striker Bamba Dieng.

The 22-year-old Senegal international scored eight goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side in the last campaign.

As per French news outlet Homme Du Match, Ange Postecoglou’s side want him after he reportedly fell out of Igor Tudor’s plans for the coming season.

Dieng has also been linked with a move to Leeds United and Newcastle but Celtic would need to cough up a fee in the region of £8million to sign him.

Rangers striker linked with exit

Rangers ace Alfredo Morales is reported to be on the radar of another team.

The Colombian striker has been with the club since 2017 and has scored 113 goals in 225 games in all competitions.

A report by El Futbolero claims he is being eyed by Mexican top flight side Cruz Azul.

Boost ahead of tomorrow

Ryan Kent has been passed fit to play tomorrow.

The Gers are back in action against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League as they look to come back from 2-0 down from the first leg.