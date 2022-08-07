The former Scotland star has spoken out about one big decision made at Ibrox this summer.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has revealed he is ‘baffled’ by Alan McGregor’s situation at Ibrox.

The veteran stopper surprisingly signed a new deal during the summer after there was speculation he could bring an end to a trophy-laden career spanning three decades.

McGregor has watched on from the sidelines so far this season with Jon McLaughlin taking his place between the sticks during the SPL wins over Livingston and Kilmarnock, as well as last week’s Champions League qualifier defeat against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Boyd reflected on the decision to retain McGregor’s services and expressed his confusion over why his former team-mate has sat on the bench for his side’s opening three games of the season.

He wrote in The Sun: “The Allan McGregor and Steven Davis situation also continues to baffle me.

“Two players tried and tested in win-or-bust matches at the highest level. If the club don’t see McGregor as the No 1 keeper, why is he still at Ibrox?

“His body is programmed to perform week in, week out. Putting him in for one game here and there won’t cut it.

“The goalkeeping debate will keep cropping up. I’m just not comfortable with the situation, and that is nothing against Jon McLaughlin.

“If Rangers wanted McGregor to hang around and help the youngsters then he should have gone straight into coaching.

“I still believe he has a part to play and it is as the first-choice keeper.”

Celtic consider loan move for Chelsea and England midfielder

Celtic have been named as a possible destination for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

The Blues star has been an increasingly peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge after making just 14 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side last season.

The German coach is said to be keen to add to his squad before the end of the transfer window and Barkley is believed to be one player that could depart to make space in his ranks.

Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed Celtic, Newcastle United and former club Everton are all keen on taking the midfielder on loan for the season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “With Ross Barkley, he’s got a lot of other clubs interested in him at the moment so it’s not just Everton.