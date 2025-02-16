Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Celtic exit looks nigh for the attacker as a Premier League transfer awaits.

A Celtic exit medical has reportedly been scheduled in for a player - who is going against Brendan Rodgers advice.

The Hoops boss issued a message recently that if the quality is there, young players who prove they are good enough will get their chance at Parkhead. Daniel Cummings is one wanted player after making his debut in the Champions League last month after free-scoring for the ‘B’ team and in UEFA Youth League action.

In a clear piece of advice, Rodgers said when asked about Cummings during the winter transfer window: “I believe there's interest from another club for him, but that's been the case with a lot of our young players. You get to a certain age where they have their contract running out, and then they have a decision to make.

“Do they stay and follow the example of a Callum McGregor, for example, trust the club, be patient and knowing that you might not be right ready at 17, 18, but you have to be a special talent to be.

“Can you just be patient and wait a little bit longer? Or do you do what a lot of players have done and take the opportunity at 18 to look elsewhere? So I think that's the situation that young Daniel is with his agents. We will just wait and see what happens.”

It would appear as if Cummings is opting against that advice. It has been claimed by West Ham United insider, ExWHUEmployee, that the Hammers have scheduled a medical for him ahead of a pre-contract that comes into effect this summer. Cummings is one of a few striker options available to Rodgers alongside Idah and Johnny Kenny.

The insider said on Patreon: “We can exclusively reveal that Scottish forward Daniel Cummings will have his medical tomorrow ahead of his pre contractual agreement move from Celtic. West Ham will have to pay Celtic compensation for the talented forward and Mark Noble has been very influential in the signing.

“We can also report that parts of the medical have been undertaken today.”