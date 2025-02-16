Newcastle United are said to hold an interest in the Celtic man.

A Celtic star is being watched by Newcastle United - and he may already have aired a verdict on how he feels about the Hoops.

The Premiership champions are motoring towards retaining their crown having already won the Premier Sports Cup and achieved progress in the Champions League. They are also hot favourites for the Scottish Cup after Rangers were eliminated by Queen’s Park.

With that comes interest in top talent and Nicolas Kuhn’s name is one being spoken about ahead of the summer. It’s been claimed by the Daily Mail that Newcastle United are keeping an eye on him ahead of a possible summer swoop. £20m is the fee that will be needed to sign him.

Back in January after a star display in victory over St Mirren, Kuhn discussed how he’s feeling 12 months on from a move from Rapid Vienna. And he insisted all his focus is on Celtic with a happiness found in Glasgow. Kuhn said: “I’m not so focused on the numbers. We just have to perform well, and that’s what I try to do.

"For me the most important thing is just to stay fit, that’s what I have always said. And in the end it’s about winning trophies. I’m not concentrating on the numbers. I believe that it’s the best, but it’s also the best team I’ve played in yet.

“All the team-mates and staff make it a lot easier for me, and I’m just happy to be here. I believe it’s just about all the surroundings. I feel really good, I’m happy to be here, and everyone makes it easy for me. I’m just enjoying playing. I have a long contract at Celtic so that’s good.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers meanwhile insisted there’s still more to come from Kuhn. He said: Nicolas is a player who’s improving, and he has still got more improvement for me. That needs to come from where he was at when he first came in to now.

“He’s been a consistent performer, so I’m really pleased about that. And you get a bang in the nose in a big game. Get on with it. And he did that — very good.”

The winger will hope to be a spark as Celtic look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Bayern in the Champions League knockout play-off round second leg. He added: “I know Bayern are confident as a club but I don’t think they will believe the tie is over.

“They will try everything to win at the Allianz Arena – but so will we. It would have been better for us if we had won the game, but everything is still open for the second game. Hopefully we can have a better result. We saw we had opportunities on the counter attack. But also if we keep the ball we can be good in possession. In some situations we need to play better but there will be opportunities.

“We can have belief. We have scored goals already in the league phase. We are in good form and hopefully we can score some more over there. Bayern have a lot of quality and we know they can create a lot of chances. But I thought we defended well against them.

“The goal before half-time was not a good moment, of course. Everything is still open. It only takes another goal and we will be drawing. We are going to give everything.”