The former Celtic manager is under pressure south of the border but has had backing.

A former Celtic man has been declared a major Premier League asset - despite going through a period of turmoil at his club.

It’s been far from plain sailing at Tottenham this season and there has been pressure building on Ange Postecoglou. He left Celtic almost two years ago for a crack at the Premier League after winning five trophies out of a possible six during his couple of campaigns in charge of the Parkhead side.

Despite coming under fire, the Australian has survived as Tottenham manager and has a vocal supporter in Gary Neville. The Man Utd legend has been watching over Postecoglou at Tottenham and believes the former Celtic boss is an asset that the Premier League benefits from.

He had his fears after elimination from the domestic cups, but is backing the Aussie to emerge stronger in the future. Neville told Sky Sports: “I thought if he got knocked out of the League Cup and the FA Cup, I thought there would be real pressure building on him. I don't think it's maybe as much as I thought it would have done. And I'm glad about that because I want him to stay in the job.

“I do think that he's a massive asset to the Premier League. I think he's an asset to Tottenham, but obviously it's been a terrible time. There's been some shocking results and I hope he comes out of it.

“We know that he's had injuries. I did have some sympathy with him when he talked about the Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, the games that he's had and the volume of games, not having any rest, not having some of his players available. When you get on that negativity spiral and that confidence sort of starts to dip, it's really tough for football to turn it around.

“So I hope they can turn it around, maybe not on Sunday, but I hope they can turn it around quite quickly. And I wouldn't mind seeing them do well in Europe as well. Obviously, I'd like United to win the competition (Europa League), but if they didn't, I would want Spurs to win it as well.”