A Celtic player’s exit chances appear to be diminishing with a cry put out for a struggling Rangers man.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Dutch club have insisted their Celtic loanee’s chances of a permanent move are slim - as they need a player in the mould of someone currently enduring a difficult spell with Rangers.

FC Twente have had Gustaf Lagerbielke on their books this season after finding minutes at Parkhead hard to come by in his first full season under Brendan Rodgers. While he has been a regular at Eredivisie level, it is not expected that he returns to FC Twente when his loan expires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still contracted at Parkhead, it means he will return for assessment on his Celtic future in the summer. The Dutch side sold Robin Propper to Rangers last summer and former technical director Arnold Bruggink has affirmed that it’s not thought that the Celtic defender will be in the Netherlands after his loan. While need for defensive positions resides, it’s someone like the Rangers defender they need.

Celtic loanee chances of permanent transfer assessed

He said as quoted by the Daily Record: "Lagerbielke will most likely go back too. That's what it looks like at the moment. Two central defenders, one of whom has to be a real leader, as far as I'm concerned. The profile you're looking at is that of Robin Propper. You need a leader from the back, which will give you a lot more stability. You need players who can also make others play better football. That's what you need in that position."

Lagerbielke said of joining Celtic: “It feels really good, and I’m really excited and proud to be here. The first thing you think of when you hear the name ‘Celtic’ is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here. And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I’m really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles.”

Rangers defender in for criticism

The comparison and want for a player like Propper will raise eyebrows, with the Dutch defender enduring a difficult first campaign at Ibrox since the move from Holland. Pundit and Rangers legend Craig Moore said on Go Radio: “I remember Propper when Philippe Clement was overly excited about what an amazing deal Rangers has got and how, because of this wonderful clause, and you know, it was like, ‘come on.’ Like this guy, he might be the nicest man in the world, but I'm talking about as a football player at this particular club and his contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nowhere near good enough. And this is what needs to change at the football club, to be competitive, to try and win a trophy. Otherwise, like I said, it shouldn't be miles away, but if you continue going about your business in the way that they have done, and I think this is not 18 months, I think this has been going on for a good period of time. It's been overhaul after overhaul after overhaul with very few successes.”

Technical director Nils Koppen said at the time: “I would like to welcome Robin to Rangers and I am delighted to add him to our squad. We have been working on bringing experience into the squad and Robin certainly brings that. He is someone I was well aware of from my time in the Netherlands and I believe he has the right qualities to fit in well at the club.”