Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

The off season is underway and that means plenty of news surrounding both Rangers and Celtic.

A 49ers Enterprises takeover at Ibrox is said to be imminent and that’s not the only thing happening with the Light Blues. They are also hunting a new manager and an overhaul of the playing staff looks likely.

Brendan Rodgers is heading into the final year of his Celtic contract and punters will be keen to know where the Irishman stands in the long term. Meanwhile, he will have eyes on a Treble in terms 25/26 after back to back doubles in the last campaigns he’s had at Celtic. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Former Celtic star back in management

Ex Celtic defender Mark Wilson is the permanent head coach of Partick Thistle, in a surprise turn of events. He was coaching in the Jags youth system before stepping up to the interim coaching team after Kris Doolan’s exit as boss, working alongside player-boss Brian Graham. Previously stating he would need to leave the club if he did not get the first team gig, Graham has dramatically turned it down and Morton manager Dougie Imrie also is not taking on the Thistle task per STV. Now, having last been in management at Brechin City in League Two back in 2020, Wilson - who featured at Parkhead between 2006 - 2012 - is the new Jags gaffer.

Chairman Richard Beastall said: “We fully appreciate that supporters will feel frustrated it has taken us longer than we anticipated to make this announcement particularly as there has been a great deal of speculation throughout the course of this week.” However, it is important that a thorough recruitment and interview process was carried out, and that public announcements are not made until contracts have been negotiated and paperwork signed. As part of our process we considered candidates with various levels of experience in management. However, the role of Head Coach is different to that of Manager – a Head Coach will lead training, set the tactics, be responsible for squad development and play a part in the player recruitment decision making process. They won’t be directly involved in contract negotiation which will be led our Sporting Director, Ian Baraclough.

“We held both preliminary conversations and formal interviews with a number of candidates and we believe Mark is the best fit for Partick Thistle. His knowledge and commitment to promoting our own talent shone through, as did the leadership he showed on the training pitch, in the dressing room and during matches as we enjoyed a memorable end to the season. It was always clear to us throughout the process that that Mark was an integral part of our future aspirations. We would now ask all Thistle fans to get behind Mark and the squad as we focus on Season 2025/26.”

Rangers release 13 talents

It’s been confirmed by Rangers that 13 of their youngsters are to make way now the season has ended. Amongst them are Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon and Archie Stevens, who have all made senior appearances for the Ibrox side.

A statement reads: “Rangers Academy can today confirm the departure of a number of players who will now continue their footballing journey elsewhere. Lewis Budinauckas, Jay Hogarth, Jacob Pazikas, Jack Harkness, Kristian Webster, Leyton Grant, Kerr Robertson, Darren McInally, Grant Leitch and Harry Weir are all moving on.

“Adam Devine, Cole McKinnon and Archie Stevens, all of whom featured for the first-team at various points in their Rangers careers, will also depart the club upon the expiration of their contracts, and we thank each for their contributions over the years. We wish all the departing players the very best in their future endeavours and they will always be welcome back at Rangers.”