49ers Enterprises have officially walked in the door as the new custodians of Rangers with a takeover complete.

After months of rumours and negotiations, the American consortium backed by US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh have taken control at Ibrox. Also in control of Leeds United, Elland Road chairman and key 49ers figure Paraag Marathe joins the Rangers board alongside Mark Taber, Andrew Clayton and Gene Schneur. Patrick Stewart, Fraser Thornton, John Halsted, and George Taylor will remain on the board as Graeme Park, Julian Wolhardt, and Alastair Johnston step down.

The club have now released an official statement confirming Rangers are under American influence. Cavenagh, Marathe and club CEO Stewart are amongst the names to give their takes on the situation, with the Leeds man sending an exciting pledge to supporters.

Rangers takeover by 49ers confirmed

Cavenagh states: "We are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by the Rangers Board, shareholders, staff, and supporters. This club’s history and traditions speak for themselves, but history doesn’t win matches. We know that the true way to honour the club’s heritage will be to drive performance. Our focus is simple: elevate performance, deliver results, and bring Rangers back to where it belongs - at the top."

Leeds United chief Marathe adds: “At 49ers Enterprises, we have built a track record of sporting and business success, but our driving motivation is our deep connection to the clubs and communities we serve.

“We are excited to join Andrew and our other consortium of investors in a new era for this iconic club, and we are determined to build something that supporters can be proud of for years to come.”

What Rangers think of 49ers takeover

Thornton commented: “This new ownership phase represents a significant step forward for Rangers FC. The incoming shareholders bring not only funding but also deep expertise in strategic planning, infrastructure development, and sporting excellence. On behalf of Rangers, I also want to put on record our appreciation to the outgoing board members who have selflessly served the club. I also want to acknowledge our major shareholders whose backing has brought the club to this point, the vast majority of whom have chosen to reinvest in the club and continue with us on the next stage of the journey.”

Stewart said: “From my earliest conversations with Paraag and Andrew, I have been excited and confident in the shared vision and what it could mean for the future of Rangers. Our focus now is on the hard work ahead, preparing thoroughly for the new season, appointing the right men’s head coach, and ensuring we have the structures in place to support success on the pitch.”

Rangers’ statement adds: “Rangers Football Club is pleased to announce that a consortium of investors, led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, has purchased a majority stake in the club, with approval from the Scottish FA. The consortium will chart a new strategic vision for the club’s future prioritising on-pitch performance and long-term financial sustainability. The new leadership has committed to invest £20 million into the club at this time, which will be subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting on 23 June 2025.

“Cavenagh, a business leader and healthcare executive, will serve as Board Chairman. He will work closely with Paraag Marathe, who joins the Board as Vice Chairman and is the President of 49ers Enterprises, a sports investment entity also led by San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York. Cavenagh and Marathe have spent decades leading highly successful businesses and world class sports brands and as part of the Board will oversee all aspects of the club in this next chapter.”