The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Following another weekend of summer transfer rumours, we have rounded up the latest headlines for the Scottish Premiership. Celtic are still yet to make their first signing of the window but Rangers have already enjoyed finalising five deals for both permanent and loan signings ahead of the new season.

Celtic expect ‘huge bid’ from Premier League side

A number of key Celtic players have attracted significant attention this summer following another successful season at Parkhead. One of the exit-linked figures is Matt O’Riley, who lit up the Premiership with 13 goals and 11 assists. He finished the season as the Hoops’ top goalscorer and second for the league overall, behind only Lawrence Shankland.

O’Riley’s current contract runs until 2027, so he will naturally command a hefty transfer fee and Southampton are pushing to make a move happen. According to the Daily Record, the Saints are ‘ready’ to lodge a £20 million offer for the 23-year-old to try and convince Celtic to cash in.

Southampton are headed straight back up to the Premier League following their relegation last May and are set to make the ‘huge bid’ for O’Riley. Additional add-ons will potentially take the final deal beyond Celtic’s current record of £25 million for the sale of Kieran Tierney and Jota.

If the Saints stay in the Premier League, Celtic will be in line to receive the further payments, which will help fund their own future purchases.

Ex-Rangers starlet ‘lost his way’ during loan streak

Former Rangers prospect Josh McPake has opened up on ‘losing his way’ during his several loan spells away from Ibrox. After coming through the youth ranks with the Light Blues, he was sent out on six separate loan spells, including to Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers in England.

Despite earning experience will multiple clubs, McPake only ever made one senior appearance with Rangers before being released last September. The 22-year-old was without a club for five months before he signed for Stirling Albion on a short-term deal. He has now been given the chance to step back up to the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone. McPake has opened up on his experiences before his switch to McDiarmid Park.

“I’d say Harrogate was a period where I felt my career going upwards. It was tough away from football in Covid times. I loved my football down there, though. Loved the league, the gaffer, the squad we had,” he told The Courier.

“I need to get back to that way, when I’m on the up again. I lost my way a little bit. I’m not sure why exactly. It happens to some footballers during their career.