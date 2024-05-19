Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers ahead of a busy summer at both Glasgow clubs.

Celtic have reportedly identified Burnley goalkeeper Aro Muric as their preferred replacement for Joe Hart.

Speaking via his Patreon page, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed the Hoops are considering a move for the former Kosovo international as they look to replace three-time Premiership winner Hart after he confirmed he was retiring in the aftermath of next weekend’s Scottish Cup Final clash with Rangers. There were emotional scenes at Celtic Park on Saturday after Hart was substituted in the closing stages of the 3-2 win against St Mirren - but the former England goalkeeper insisted the time to step aside was now.

He told Sky Sports: I got to a point in my life where I was potentially on the way out and got another opportunity. I don't want to push that luck, I want to finish strong, in a special place, in a special club. That's just me - it's my time to move aside and let someone else have some fun. It's definitely not physical, I feel fine. But I felt like this was the right moment. I felt really uncomfortable knowing but not telling the manager or the lads. I wanted to say it, and for everyone to understand that I was doing it and make sure I worked hard and was at my peak when I finished."

With thoughts now turning towards Hart’s replacement, Burnley stopper Muric is believed to be one option under consideration following the Clarets relegation from the English Premier League. The former Manchester City stopper is said to be rated at around £10m and is also reportedly the subject of interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rangers eye move for record-breaking forward

Rangers have reportedly joined the race to sign Rapid Bucharest striker Albion Rrahmani after he hit form for the Romanian club.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement during Saturday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The 23-year-old frontman joined Rapid from Kosovan club FC Ballkani in August last year and has gone on to score 17 goals and provide five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions. That has reportedly provoked interest from Aston Villa and Benfica and Kosovo Football have now claimed Rangers are also showing an interest in the striker.