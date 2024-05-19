Gary O'Neil, head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates victory against Luton Town.

The Portuguese forward was signed on a temporary basis in January as Philippe Clement’s first new recruit.

Rangers loanee Fabio Silva has been given a clear idea of what the future may hold for him at parent club Wolves after boss Gary O’Neil held “positive” transfer talks with chairman Jeff Shi this week.

The Molineux club - who are operating with the smallest squad in the English Premier League this season - will only splash significant sums of money during the summer transfer window if they can land a major sale.

O’Neil is eager to bolster his options next season after injuries to key players led the Midlands outfit to hit a rock end-of-season form slump, winning just once in nine games.

Portuguese ace Silva, who became Gers manager Philippe Clement’s first signing on a temporary basis in the January window, joined Wolves for a whopping £34million in the summer of 2020 but supporters quickly lost patience with the 21-year-old.

And his spell in Glasgow hasn’t quite worked out either, despite the prospect of securing a Scottish Cup winners medal next weekend. Reports in the player’s homeland suggested last month that Silva would NOT be staying at Ibrox next season in either a permanent or loan return.

Due to his age and the sizable transfer fee that Wolves forked out for him, it’s unlikely the Light Blues would submit an offer for the versatile attacker who has scored just six times in 33 appearances and has failed to notch any assists.

It appears his future at Wolves could also be in serious doubt, with O’Neil admitting they would need to balance the books by parting ways with some assets who cost a hefty sum in order for the club to carry out some business. Pedro Neto is one player expected to attract bids of up to £50million this summer.

O’Neil stated: “I've had some good conversations with Jeff. There are some positives around what we might not have to do as a club. If we didn't want to, we could sell nobody this summer.