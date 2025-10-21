The Merseyside ace has one UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles to his name.

After spending nine years at Anfield, a Liverpool player could be headed to Celtic Park.

It’s been an underwhelming start to the season for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic currently sit second in the SPFL Premiership table, five points behind Hearts. A Clark Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal meant the Hoops lost 2-0 to Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday as they trailed even further behind their Edinburgh rivals. However, up next in the league for the champions is a trip to Tynecastle, where a win would see them go back within touching distance.

With the uncertain fitness of Kieran Tierney, left-back may be an area Celtic will look to strengthen in January. According to SportsBoom, they might’ve found their target, who already has a strong Parkhead link.

Celtic linked with shock Robertson move

In a Liverpool side that have struggled of late, Scotland captain, Andy Roberson has still found himself on the bench mostly at Anfield after the signing of Milos Kerkez. The 31-year old will be out of contract for The Reds in the summer, therefore Arne Slot could be tempted to offload him in January if the price is right.

SportsBoom say Robertson, who grew up a Celtic fan, could be tempted for a move back to his homeland if Brendan Rodgers could tug on the heartstrings of the left back. Furthermore, with a potential World Cup round the corner, despite being captain, Robertson’s place in the Scotland National Team could be under threat if he’s not playing regularly.

Having spent nearly a decade at Anfield, the former Dundee United and Hull City man has won nearly every possible trophy at club level, including two Premier League titles, however after losing their last five matches on the bounce, it will take an incredible fightback from Liverpool for him to get his third.

From Queens Park to Anfield

The Scotland captain is one of football’s heartwarming examples of rags to riches. Having started his career at Queens Park in 2012, who were then in the fourth tier, he got a move to Dundee United, where he made his name North of the border.

After a successful season at Tannadice, at the age of 20 he moved to Hull City, where helped the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League through the Championship Play-offs. He was then signed by Jurgen Klopp for £8m in July 2017, and the rest as they say, is history.

At 31, the defender still has many years ahead of him in his career and could still be a valuable asset for Brendan Rodgers, who is hoping to get a deal done in principle before the transfer window re-opens, as Celtic look to defend their Scottish Premiership title.