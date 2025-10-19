The Hoops boss admits he need to find the solutions to get his side firing on all cylinders again after the shock Dens Park defeat

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has played down any suggestion that the disgruntlement felt in the stands is having an impact on his Celtic side at present after their 2-0 Premiership defeat against Dundee.

There was a lengthy delay at the start of the game at Dens Park as travelling supporters staged their latest protest against the Hoops board by throwing balls onto the pitch. A banner was also unveiled which read: “Your strategy of incompetence is clear - resign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what was their first defeat at Dundee since 1988, the champions were shocked by Steven Pressley’s struggling side as a club-record 37 year unbeaten streak came to a shuddering end, courtesy of a Clarke Robertson header and a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal in the first-half.

The result leaves Rodgers’ men five points behind pacesetting Hearts and applies some additional pressure ahead of a mouth-watering trip to Tynecastle next weekend.

Brendan Rodgers gives reaction to latest Celtic fan protest

Not only did the protest delay the start of play, Rodgers was left further incensed by another flat performance from his players.

Asked whether the protest had any impact, Rodgers admitted: “We had 90-odd minutes afterwards to be better. The protest has nothing to do with defending a corner or giving the ball away and losing the ball on the counter. We have to be better and ultimately, we have to look on the pitch first and foremost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're trying to find (the solutions), that's the key thing. What we have in the building is what we have through until January. It's a real challenge for us, in all the games that we have, and we have to stand up to that challenge. It's my responsibility to try and find (those solutions).

“It was a disappointing day for us. I think it's pretty clear why (we couldn't break Dundee down). It's also something I have to try and fix, be it different profile of player. Ultimately, we have to be better. It's the responsibility of everyone, whether it's centre-halves, full-backs, central midfield players or strikers, to score goals.

“We have enough pressure, create enough opportunities from set-pieces. We have enough of the ball in open play. But we have to have more craft and cleverness to break teams down. Today, we got into good areas, but we're not really battering the door down.”

Celtic are next in action at home to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday night, with the Austrian outfit bidding for a quickfire Old Firm double after beating Rangers earlier this month.