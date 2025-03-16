Angry and heated words have been shared as Celtic and Rangers do battle.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic fans have been embroiled in an angry exchange with the Rangers bench in the closing stages of the Old Firm match.

The moment came after Hamza Igamane scored the third Ibrox goal. Barry Ferguson’s side had been two ahead before Celtic levelled the game with a duo of their own. Sky Sports cameras panned to the away bench just after bedlam in the away end upon the Moroccan’s wicked effort and commentator Ian Crocker was quick to address the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raft of Police and stewards were called to the situation. Fans could be seen pointing and shouting at those in and around the Rangers bench. Crocker said: “There’s been a bit of bother by the Rangers dugout which we don’t want to see. We do not want it taking away from what has been an incredible game and wonderful strike. It’s certainly kicking off down there and let’s hope it can be calmed down.”

For the match, Police Scotland had been authorised over the use of powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. A statement read from Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan: "Implementation of the Section 60 legislation is only undertaken when there is sufficient risk of serious disorder or violence.

"Unfortunately, this fixture attracts a minority of people who seem intent on using the game as an excuse for violence and the use of weapons. The disorder that took place before the fixture in December 2024 was completely unacceptable and we are still carrying out extensive investigations to identify those who were involved, with a number of people arrested.

"Attacks on genuine supporters, the public who can get innocently caught up in disorder, police officers or emergency workers who are there to help and protect will not be tolerated. Neither will the possession of offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, including pyrotechnics, or any attempt to evade justice by concealing one’s identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our officers will take all necessary action to ensure public safety and will be actively patrolling key areas to ensure that it is maintained.

"The number of away supporters attending this fixture is significantly more than over recent years. We want the vast majority of football fans who just want to enjoy the game to do just that without the fear of disorder. That’s also the same for the general public in the city centre and its environs. I would also encourage fans to be aware of changes to the layout of the stadium entrances and arrive in good time."