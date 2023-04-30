Celtic go head-to-head with Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park in June as the pair battle it out for the Scottish Cup.

All eyes have been on Hampden Park this weekend for the semi finals of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup with Inverness Caledonian Thistle beating Falkirk on Saturday and Celtic seeing off Rangers on Sunday.

The Caley Jags secured their place in this year’s final with an impressive 3-0 win over Falkirk on Saturday and they will face the Hoops, who defeated the holders 1-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about when the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final will be played and when tickets will be on sale:

When is the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final?

The 2022/23 Scottish Cup final is set to be played on Saturday, June 3. That is one week after the final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures and will be the penultimate domestic fixture of the season with only the final leg of the Premiership play-off final to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inverness will meet Celtic or Rangers in the the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

No kick off time has been officially announced but the match does traditionally start at 3pm. It will, of course, be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Who will be in the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inverness Caledonian Thistle of the Championship will be the opponents for Celtic. The Highland outfit were 3-0 winners of League One side Falkirk in yesterday’s first semi final. The score perhaps didn’t reflect what was a fairly even contest with the Bairns actually having more possession but Inverness being far more clinical in the final third.

It is worth noting that Inverness are still fighting to gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership and currently sit third in the Championship table, meaning they are likely to be involved in the play-offs. If they do reach the play-off final the SPFL have already confirmed their contingency plan and it will be those matches, not the cup final, that change dates. They have said: “In the event Inverness Caledonian Thistle reach both the Scottish Cup final and the cinch Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday June 6 and Friday June 9.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic and Rangers met in a replay of last year’s semi final and that match was won by Rangers who eventually went on to lift the trophy, beating Hearts in the final. Greg Taylor gave the Hoops a second half lead but Scott Arfield leveled the scores and a Carl Starfelt own goal decided the tie in extra time.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have made amends this year though. Jota scored the winner in their 1-0 win on Sunday.

When will tickets for the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final go on sale?

Information on ticket sales for the 2022/23 Scottish Cup final will be announced by the respective finalists in the days following the semi finals. Traditionally, the SFA do not split the ticket allocation evenly at 50/50 between both sets of supporters and Celtic tie will expect a larger allocation than what Inverness CT will get.

Advertisement

Advertisement