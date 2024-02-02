Brendan Rodgers 'very angry' at January transfer activity as pundit questions Celtic's lack of business
The Hoops made only TWO new signings during the January transfer window, despite having finances available to them
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brendan Rodgers is believed to be "very angry" at Celtic's lack of January transfer business, according to talkSPORT Alan Brazil.
The Hoops manager had pleaded to the Parkhead board to back him financially in an effort to bring in "genuine quality" back in November, with up to four new arrivals on the Northern Irishman's wish list. A left-back, a striker and other positions were reportedly being targeted, but supporters have been left frustrated by the club's lack of activity now that the window has closed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans continued to vent their anger on social media throughout the month, with only Nicolas Kuhn signing a permanent five-year deal from Austrian Bundesliga side Rapid Vienna. With only an hour of the window remaining, Norwich City striker Adam Idah joined on loan until the end of the season.
However, Brazil claims he has heard that the Celtic boss is furious at missing out on several signing targets in key positions that he was crying out for. He insists Rodgers will feel like he has been left short of options.
Speaking on talkSPORT, he stated: "I hope it is not true, but there are one or two rumours coming out of Parkhead, that Brendan is not happy about a couple of things. This only rumours by the way, but the pitch is not up to standard, I want more players, I need money for players and they are not given. So by all accounts he's very angry about it."