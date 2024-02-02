Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers is believed to be "very angry" at Celtic's lack of January transfer business, according to talkSPORT Alan Brazil.

The Hoops manager had pleaded to the Parkhead board to back him financially in an effort to bring in "genuine quality" back in November, with up to four new arrivals on the Northern Irishman's wish list. A left-back, a striker and other positions were reportedly being targeted, but supporters have been left frustrated by the club's lack of activity now that the window has closed.

Adam Idah signs for Celtic on a loan deal from Norwich City

However, Brazil claims he has heard that the Celtic boss is furious at missing out on several signing targets in key positions that he was crying out for. He insists Rodgers will feel like he has been left short of options.