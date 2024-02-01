Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish champions Celtic have officially confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Norwich academy, and has made 115 appearances for the club, scoring 17 times, including seven in all competitions this season.

The forward is highly regarded in East Anglia and his talents have seen him represent the Republic of Ireland at every age group including senior level, where he has registered three goals in 22 international caps.

Idah is a lifelong fan of Celtic and is hoping that he can inspire the team to a third consecutive league title, whilst also defending the Scottish Cup.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Idah outlined his ambitions: “It’s such a huge club with such big history behind it and I can’t even put into words what it’s like to be at Celtic.

“My family and my friends are delighted that I’m here and I just can’t wait to get started. All of us back home support Celtic so it’s huge for me and I’m so excited to be here.

“I want to play games, I want to help this team and the aim for me is to win those two trophies and I want to score a lot of goals for this club.”

Idah could make his debut this weekend in an away clash against managerless Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday 3 February.