Celtic fans continued to show their support for Palestine by holding up flags in the away end at Tynecastle during their team’s 4-1 victory over Hearts on Sunday.

Hoops supporters have been particularly vocal in their backing of Palestinians during their ongoing conflict with Israel and almost the entire visiting section - housing just 576 travelling fans in Gorgie - made their feeling clear before kick-off.

It followed a joint statement released from the SPFL and SWPL urging clubs to wear black armbands as a show of support to the British Red Cross’ emergency appeal to aid the international response efforts.

The statement read: “Given the terrible events of the past two weeks in Israel and Palestine, our thoughts are with all those who continue to suffer from this enduring conflict. Scottish football is a positive and cohesive force for good in the communities that surround and sustain our clubs.

“We will therefore be supporting the British Red Cross, who have launched an emergency appeal to support the international response efforts aiding those in urgent need and will be promoting this appeal through social media this weekend.

“We will be suggesting to our clubs that they use black armbands this weekend, as a show of humanitarian support for those affected by the conflict.”

A statement from North Curve Celtic on social media read: “As the genocide of Palestinians accelerates, we once again call on the Celtic support to produly stand up for the people of Palestine. On 25th October, vs Atletico Madrid, we encourage all fans to fly the national flag of Palestine.

”This small act of solidarity carries significant meaning to those who are currently subject to indiscriminate bombing and unimaginable suffering because it lets them know that they are not alone. We are asking the Celtic support to remain true to the founding ethos of the club and to stand on the side of the oppressed.