The Hoops star met with Parkhead board members last week and was offered support after being targeted by abuse on social media.

Liel Abada has been told he’s “finished” at Celtic and will need to negotiate a way to get out of his recently signed long-term contract.

That is the view of well-respected Israeli football pundit Avishai Sela who has warned the Hoops winger he risks getting booed on his return from a thigh injury in the new year after the club’s ongoing row with ultras group, the Green Brigade.

A banner display was unveiled during Celtic’s Premiership clash against Kilmarnock prior to the international break in support of Palestine on the same day Hamas launched a targeted attack on Israel.

Former Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton expressed his displeasure at the display and Abada held a meeting with club officials before a statement was released comdemning the Green Brigade for their display.

Now, the Israeli international is being urged to leave the club. with Sela admitting that it would be in his best interests to find a move elsewhere if he can free himself after agreeing to sign a new deal until 2027 last month.

Speaking to Sport 5, Sela admitted: “It’s not easy to get out of a long-term contract, which you signed a month ago, which gives you a high salary and supports an entire family. But one thing I do know: neither side is going to give up on this story.

“Abada will not fold, and it’s a good thing, and the Celtic crowd will probably continue to have Palestinian flags and protest against Israel. It is absolutely clear that it will also lead to boos towards Abada, every time he plays. Abada will make his own decisions. But one thing must be appreciated - and that is the willingness to stand up for oneself.