Celtic fans have been sent an invitation to send Brendan Rodgers and co off into Ibrox battle with a Parkhead salute.

The Hoops take on Rangers this Sunday in a game with major Premiership title implications. A win for the Light Blues would put them two points clear at the top with a game in hand, so it’s paramount defeat is not inflicted upon the current champions. The team will depart Parkhead on Saturday afternoon for an overnight stay at a hotel before the Rangers game.

Ultras group The Green Brigade have put out a call to the Celtic support to give boss Rodgers and his team a rousing send-off. Sharing their invite with punters on social media, North Curve Celtic wrote: "Onto Victory Once More. The Celtic Way. Saturday 3:30pm. See off the team. Don't give up the dream."

It will be the penultimate league fixture between the pair this season, with Celtic still to host Rangers a second time. They could also meet in the Scottish Cup final at the end of May, but focus for the time being is solely on a league title charge.