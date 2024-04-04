Where Celtic fans will meet Brendan Rodgers and co for epic Rangers showdown send-off revealed
Celtic fans have been sent an invitation to send Brendan Rodgers and co off into Ibrox battle with a Parkhead salute.
The Hoops take on Rangers this Sunday in a game with major Premiership title implications. A win for the Light Blues would put them two points clear at the top with a game in hand, so it’s paramount defeat is not inflicted upon the current champions. The team will depart Parkhead on Saturday afternoon for an overnight stay at a hotel before the Rangers game.
Ultras group The Green Brigade have put out a call to the Celtic support to give boss Rodgers and his team a rousing send-off. Sharing their invite with punters on social media, North Curve Celtic wrote: "Onto Victory Once More. The Celtic Way. Saturday 3:30pm. See off the team. Don't give up the dream."
It will be the penultimate league fixture between the pair this season, with Celtic still to host Rangers a second time. They could also meet in the Scottish Cup final at the end of May, but focus for the time being is solely on a league title charge.
These remaining fixtures will be the last derby clashes without fans. It has been agreed ahead of next term that 2,500 Celtic supporters will be handed tickets for games at Ibrox between the pair, with 3,000 available to Rangers fans at Parkhead. So far this season, Rodgers holds the upper hand in this historic match, having beaten the Light Blues under Michael Beale and Philippe Clement tenures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.