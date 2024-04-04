The Celtic star has been spotted in the boozer.

Maik Nawrocki has been spotted in famous Glasgow pub The Brazen Head ahead of Rangers vs Celtic.

The centre-back signed for the Hoops last summer from Legia Warsaw and has had a frustrating first campaign disrupted by injury and lack of selection. He will hope for another taste of derby action in a crucial clash with Rangers on Sunday, which can extend the Parkhead lead at the top of the Premiership able to four points.

In a social media post, The Brazen Head have shared photos of the Polish star in the boozer. It’s a famed Celtic pub that is decked out in all things Hoops, with Nawrocki taking a stroll through its doors to take it in.

He isn’t the first Celtic star of recent times to be spotted in the venue. Portuguese winger Jota was inside with retro Parkhead gear prior to his exit to Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023. He said of his trip: "It was actually pretty decent.

“I think it was not the full experience as I went there in the morning. So there weren’t a lot of people there. But the people who were there were definitely passionate about Celtic and I could see that.