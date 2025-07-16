The Celtic favourite left the club earlier this year but had a horror stint abroad.

A Celtic favourite has revealed the ex Hoops man who convinced him that Birmingham City is the place to be.

Managed by former Celtic coach Chris Davies, the Blues have returned to the English Championship via League One title glory. They aren’t messing about either as they look to hit the ground running in the second tier and have signed Kyogo Furuhashi from Rennes, just months after exiting Celtic for the Ligue 1 side.

It was a horror stint for the Japanese star, making just one start in the second half of last season, failing to score and then not appearing for Rennes from April onwards. Overall, he played six times but Kyogo remains a Celtic hero after scoring 85 times in 165 outings following time at Vissel Kobe. A former teammate in Glasgow has proven key to the deal, Tomoki Iwata, who joined Birmingham City last year from Celtic and was pivotal to their third tier title charge.

Why Kyogo joined Birmingham City

As quoted by the Celtic Way, Kyogo said: "I was happy because I received many good offers, but I decided Birmingham City's was the best for me. Tomoki Iwata contacted me and told me he'd be really happy if I joined him at Birmingham. I listened to what he had to say about the club and I got really excited about hearing about their ambitions.

"I'm looking forward to working with Iwata again and I hope I can help the team achieve their goals this season. It's true that I had a difficult period at Rennes, but I don't regret going there and I think I grew in some ways, so I believe I can make use of that experience in Birmingham and I hope to make the most of it.

"My aim is to get back playing regularly - that's my biggest hope. I also want to enjoy football again, score as many goals as possible and become a player who can impress many people and bring smiles to their faces. I want to be a leader on the playing side as well."

What Kyogo wants to achieve at Birmingham City

Speaking upon his arrival in blue, Kyogo told club media: “I’m very happy to be here. I’m looking forward to working together with you all. I get fired up more in bigger games, but I score goals because of team-mates, so I’m grateful for that. I’d like to achieve the same here, and hopefully my goals will make everyone happy.

“I have good memories (from Celtic) with lots of titles, so it was a wonderful three and a half, four years. Lots of fans still say hello to me, so I felt I was really lucky. But this is a new place, and I’d like to do my best here. I’m here to help the team. I’d like to express what I can do on the pitch. I don’t want to talk a lot, but there’s a chance that we can go up to the Premier League. We all want to aim for that and after nine months, it will be great if we share the happiness of achieving that.”