One-time Celtic treble winner appointed new Man City assistant manager after impressing Pep Guardiola
Former Celtic defender Kolo Toure has been confirmed as Pep Guardiola’s new assistant manager at Manchester City.
The 44-year-old ex-Ivory Coast international, who spent four years at the Etihad during his playing career, recently served as first-team coach under the Spaniard at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Toure - once of Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal - will now take up the No.2 position on a long-term basis, having previously failed to launch his own career in management.
He endured an ill-fated three month spell in charge of Wigan Athletic back in 2022, where he was sacked after just nine games at the helm with the with the club sitting bottom of the EFL Championship at the time.
Brendan Rodgers played key role in Toure’s development as a coach
Toure learned his coaching trade as part of Brendan Rodgers’ backroom staff at Celtic and Leicester City after hanging up his boots following a 12 month stint at Parkhead. He made 20 appearances for the Hoops and was part of the club’s treble-winning side during the 2016/17 season.
Commenting on the appointment, City’s Director of Football Hugo Viana told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to permanently add Kolo to our first team coaching staff. Not only does he bring his immensely precious experience at football’s elite level, but he also has a deep connection with Manchester City and a deep knowledge of the Club.
“We’ve also been hugely impressed with his work and success with our Under-18s, and by adding him into our senior staff permanently, this will only strengthen the transition for players in our Academy into the first team.
“As we already saw throughout his time with Pep Guardiola, Pep Lijnders and James French this summer, his massive personality of optimism and positivity is hugely infectious and we’re already looking forward to his work moving forward.”
