Celtic are said to have eyed him with a view to a summer move.

Dara O’Shea has had a hefty price put on his head amid Celtic interest - as a Premier League side look to pair him with a Hoops hero.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on the prowl for a new defender this transfer window. Cameron Carter Vickers and Liam Scales are his go-to pairing at the minute but the deputies have not put up much of a fight when it comes to shifting either out the team.

Gustaf Lagerbielke has struggled to make inroads into the team since joining from Elfsborg last summer and Maik Nawrocki’s injuries plus lack of consistency in getting matches has put him on the fringes too. Then there’s Stephen Welsh who has been in and out the team with Yuki Kobayashi failing to kick a ball in anger last term.

Burnley defender and Irish international O’Shea has been reported as a man Rodgers is after, following the Clarets relegation to the Championship. But they are not the only club interested with Brentford said to be on the scene for him.

That would see him united at the back with a man Celtic fans know well in Kristoffer Ajer. He helped the Hoops win a staggering nine trophies in just three seasons before joining the Bees, and now they are wanting to offer O’Shea a return to the English top flight.

Both sides will need to stump up big cash to land him though, according to Sky Sports. They claim: “Brentford are in the market for a centre-back this summer. It's understood to be their priority position to strengthen at the moment.

“One player they have an interest in is Dara O’Shea at Burnley. Burnley are asking for a significant fee to sell the defender.”