The Green Brigade have hit out in a stinging statement

Michael Nicholson has been hammered by the Green Brigade in a stinging statement, claiming Celtic have denied them a designated area for two SWPL games.

The Premiership champions have announced Parkhead will be the venue for two matches against Edinburgh duo Hearts and Hibs, with the title run-in well underway. CEO Michael Nicholson - alongside CFO Chris McKay - is one of the leaders at the Hoops hit with criticism from the Ultras group with the Celtic End not in operation.

The group wants to revitalise the Jock Stein stand, aiming to make it a standing section akin to Borussia Dortmund's famed yellow wall. A Green Brigade statement reads: "Despite our best intentions and efforts, the club has refused to facilitate The Celtic End for the upcoming Celtic FC Women matches at Celtic Park.

"This is in stark contrast to similar matches last May where fan reps worked constructively with the club to promote the matches and draw record crowds. This decision has been taken by Michael Nicholson, CEO, and Chris McKay, CFO.

"It is vindictive against the concept of The Celtic End, the fan groups behind the idea and the thousands of fans who want to see some level of consideration given to a goal-end standing section to rejuvenate a stale Celtic Park.

"Shamefully, Michael Nicholson and Chris McKay would prefer for Celtic FC Women to be detrimented than have another positive advert for The Celtic End. Ironically, this decision contradicts the club statement following the cancellation of away tickets at the recent SWPL Glasgow Derby which decried others undermining the promotion and progress of the women's game.

