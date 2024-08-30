Nat Phillips was at Celtic previously. | SNS

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the window shuts.

The shop is shutting its tills and the shutters are coming down on summer transfer window 2024.

Celtic and Rangers have both been busy in the market, with each club making moves on the final day of the window. They come head-to-head this weekend in the first Premiership derby of the season.

There’s been former Celtic faces on the move too on August 30th while a Rangers transfer saga has come to an end. Here are some of the stories surrounding Celtic and Rangers on the window’s final day.

Phillips to Derby

Nat Phillips has joined his third loan club in a year by joining Derby County. The Liverpool defender spent the first half of last season on loan at Celtic but struggled to impress before heading to Cardiff City. He now completes a switch back to the Championship at Derby.

He said: “There are a lot of wheels in motion and a lot of things sort of turning and changing. But obviously, I'm really glad to have managed to get this done in time. For most of the day, I was sitting by the phone waiting for the updates and just making sure that everything was getting done and waiting until I could get in the car and drive down here.”

Cantwell gone

Todd Cantwell has finally departed Rangers. He handed in a transfer request earlier this summer but has been unable to find a new club, but now Blackburn Rovers have moved to snap him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Ewood Park club reads: “An England Under-21 international, Cantwell made 129 appearances in total for Norwich, before joining Scottish giants Rangers in January 2023. The creative, forward-thinking and exciting midfielder scored six goals in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, before helping Rangers lift the League Cup for the first time in 12 years with victory over Aberdeen in December 2023.

“Cantwell netted eight times last season and gained experience of playing in both the Champions League and Europa League, before choosing to continue his footballing journey here at Ewood Park. Welcome, Todd!”

Back in Scotland

Former Celtic player Niall McGinn is poised to return to Scottish football at Morton. Now 37, the Northern Irish star made 36 appearances with six goals and four assists for Celtic between 2009-2012, going on to feature prominently for Aberdeen. He’s been back in his native nation since 2023 with Glentoran but now it’s claimed Dougie Imrie’s Championship side will welcome him back to the SPFL.