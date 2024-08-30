Auston Trusty has left Sheffield United for Celtic | Getty Images

The left-sided defender has signed a five-year deal with Celtic and becomes their sixth signing of the window

Celtic have announced the £6 million signing of USA international Auston Trusty from Sheffield United on a five-year-deal.

The 26-year-old defender becomes manager Brendan Rodgers sixth signing of the summer window to date following the arrivals of Paulo Bernardo, Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Adam Idah and Alex Valle. He could partner alongside his fellow countryman Cameron Carter-Vickers in the heart of the Hoops backline throughout the club’s assault on this season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trusty began his career in the MLS with Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids before moving across the Atlantic to join Arsenal in 2022. He failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Emirates and spent time out on loan at Birmingham City. A permanent move to Sheffield United followed last summer, with the left-sided centre half making 32 Premier League appearances last season.

Trusty, who will wear the number 6 shirt, has represented his country at the Under-17s and Under-20 FIFA World Cup and was capped twice for the senior US national team last year. He was previously wanted across the city by arch rivals Rangers, with former Ibrox boss Michael Beale targeting the player during his ill-fated squad rebuild. Commenting on his latest recruit, Rodgers said: “We are so pleased to sign Auston and he is a really welcome addition to our squad. He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad. We are really looking forward to working with Auston. I know he is really excited to be joining Celtic and looking forward to facing the challenges ahead and playing his part as we strive to bring our fans success once again.”

Speaking exclusively to Celtic TV after joining the Scottish champions, Trusty said: “I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid. Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation." The defender says that he has spoken with Brendan Rodgers and is excited to meet his new team-mates. He added: “The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a teammate and everything on the pitch. He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive. I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I’ve heard it’s a great environment around the club too so I’m looking forward to it.”

He will be joined at Celtic by Arne Engels. Hot off the heels of his impending £11m move to Parkhead from Augsburg - which will be confirmed by the end of deadline day and shatter the club transfer record of under £10m - the midfielder has been named in the Belgium national team squad for September.