Italian striker Giuseppe Ambrosino could be joining Celtic this summer (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The Napoli forward has been linked with a move to Brendan Rodgers’ side but there may also be another new centre forward heading to the Scottish Champions before the summer window closes.

It has already been a busy transfer window for Celtic who have signed five new first team players and more are expected before the new Scottish Premiership season kicks off next month.

Japanese defender Hayato Inamura is the most recent arrival following on from forwards Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand, goalkeeper Ross Doohan and full back Kieran Tierney who signed a pre-contract deal earlier in the year and rejoined his boyhood club after leaving Arsenal. The Hoops’ have also brought in young defender Isaac English who has linked up with their B team squad.

Striker was a key position that the Celtic supporters expected to be strengthened this season. Adam Idah was the only out and out centre forward in the squad after Kyogo Furuhashi’s January exit although Daizen Maeda was able to bang in the goals when asked to lead the line. Nygren will strengthen the the forward line at Celtic Park but is expected to be utilised as a wide attacker and Osmand is perhaps more of a signing for the future at just 19-years old.

Celtic to sign two more strikers this summer as ‘big name’ claim made

Celtic supporters are hoping to see a new out and out centre forward arrive in the coming weeks and it looks increasingly likely that Italian youth international Giuseppe Ambrosino will be that signing. There is thought to be plenty of interest in the 21-year old and it may be the case that Napoli only decide to loan him out rather than sell him outright.

However, a report from Football Insider and their ‘senior correspondent’ Peter O’Rourke, claims that Ambrosino should be the first of two new centre forwards to sign for the Hoops’ this summer. He says that Rodgers’ is targeting a ‘big name’ striker with a proven track record of scoring goals as well as the Italy under 21 international.

He said: “It would be a gamble, bringing such a young player to a new league if Celtic were to pursue his signature. Ambrosino is a young player, who’s obviously got big potential as well.

“He’s a player that Celtic could develop and give minutes to, but I think Brendan Rodgers will also be looking to bring in a big-name striker signing as well. I fully expect, from what my sources are telling me for Celtic to sign two strikers, a big name and a younger one they can develop.”

Who will Celtic sign this summer?

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is certainly a player that would fit the bill of being a ‘big name’ and a player with a proven record of scoring goals. The North Macedonian international scored 44 goals in 98 appearances over his two seasons with the Pittodrie outfit.

Celtic were widely credited with an interest in the player before he signed for Spanish La Liga outfit Girona for a reported fee of £6.8 million. However, there has been speculation that the Catalonian side are willing to let the 26-year old leave this summer after just one seasons and that could open the door for the Hoops’ to make a move if they choose.