Celtic given huge boost as Rangers star talks ‘worst experience’

All the latest Celtic and Rangers news as the international break begins to wind down.

Celtic and Rangers are now closing in on their return to action as the international break rumbles on.

Celtic can almost taste their next league title, nine points clear heading into the final run-in, but there is still work to take care of as they look to see out the job. As for Rangers, they must continue their good form in the hope their biggest rivals slip-up, and they will also attempt to knock out the Bhoys in the Scottish FA Cup at the end of April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Haksabanovic boost

Celtic look set to get Sead Haksabanovic back from injury ahead of their return to action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haksabanovic was replaced at half-time during Montenegro’s clash with Bulgaria over the weekend, and there was significant concern on the back of the incident. But according to Football News 24, the winger will return to his nation’s starting line-up for Monday night’s clash with Serbia.

That will be music to the ears of Celtic fans, who will want to see Haksabanovic involved for his club during the fast-approaching final run-in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sakala’s experience

Rangers star Fashion Sakala has spoken about the ‘worst experience’ of his career after Zambia’s win over Lesotho.

“Being called for National Team games has and will always be an honour to me. However this time it has been very difficult and by far the worst experience of my entire career,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Over the years I have endured the pain of being insulted endlessly by the Zambian fans for my style of playing, game after game. The game we had in South Africa on the 26th March 2023 was no different as I was brutally insulted, being called selfish etc by Zambian fans at the Stadium before the game started.

“I am a winger. I am highly trained to dribble, cause threats to opponents and have as many touches as it profits the team to have more chances and I believe that’s why I have been playing successfully in Europe for 7 years. I have no doubt that my performances in Europe contribute immensely in the decisions that grant me being called for National team games and to add value to the squad.