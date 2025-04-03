Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers are both back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Celtic lead the way at the summit as they close in on another title under Brendan Rodgers. It has been another impressive season on the domestic front for the Hoops. They will be hoping to progress further in Europe in the next campaign though if they can.

As for Rangers, they have fallen short of their rivals in the league again. Things are looking up though at Ibrox with a takeover bubbling away behind the scenes. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their next permanent manager.

Celtic left-back update regarding Greg Taylor

Dynamo Zagreb are willing to offer Celtic left-back Greg Taylor a ‘significant increase’ to his wages this summer as they look to lure him over to Croatia, as per a report by the Daily Record. He is also said to have options in MLS as he weighs up his next move in the game. The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Taylor, 27, has been on the books at Celtic Park since 2019 and has been a good servant to the Glasgow giants over the past six years. Prior to his transfer, the ex-Rangers academy man caught the eye at Kilmarnock. He has made 208 appearances for his current club in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals from the back.

Dynamo Zagreb could offer him the chance to play in a new country for the first time. They are sat in 3rd place in the table right now behind Hadjuk Split and Rijeka. Former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro has been their manager since last year.

Wrexham target Rangers winger Tom Lawrence

Rangers winger Tom Lawrence has emerged on the radar of Wrexham as they eye promotion from League One under the guidance of Phil Parkinson, according to the Daily Mail. Championship teams Burnley, Coventry City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest. The Wales international is also said to be wanted abroad by the likes of Olympiacos, PAOK and Besiktas.

The former Manchester United and Derby County man sees his deal with the Gers run out in a matter of months. He is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and is due to become available for nothing as things stand. It is yet to be known at this stage whether he will be staying in Scotland or leaving for a new challenge somewhere else.

Lawrence has recently said: “I've had I don't know how many conversations with the manager. Each time he's said about different positions so it's exciting. I think every player matures more and more. I can play in various positions for Rangers - centre-midfield, number 10, right wing, left wing, false nine - so it adapts. I've played in a lot of big games, I've been at Rangers and that's only going to help you, especially coming back into the international level.”