Rangers are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table behind rivals Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ takeover by the 49ers Enterprises is bubbling away in the background. In the meantime, the club are looking to end the season on a high note. Barry Ferguson has made a positive impression since taking over from Philippe Clement on an interim basis.

The new owners will have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager. The Gers are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Hibernian. They won 4-3 away at Dundee last time out.

Who is San Francisco 49ers' chief executive Jed York and what happened with Sacramento Republic?

San Francisco 49ers' chief executive Jed York has been tight-lipped regarding the links to Rangers. He has said: “We haven’t done anything there (yet). Leeds is obviously under the umbrella, but they are completely separate from the 49ers. Where we can tie brands together and sort of take our best practices of operating, we do, but in terms of financials, they don’t overlap at all.”

York, 45, is the nephew of former 49ers owner Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. and is also a board member at Leeds United. The American is no stranger to delving into the football industry, or soccer as he will call it. He invested in Sacramento Republic back in January 2015, as per ESPN, with plans to get them into MLS and build a sparkling new stadium. However, nothing materialised on that front and he would later get involved with the sport down the line in England at Elland Road.

Prior to their investment in Sacremento a decade ago, CBS Sport claim York had looked at teams in Europe. Their MLS expansion bid was led by Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, who were fronted by Kevin Nagle, who has since bought Huddersfield Town. Nagle confirmed in 2017 that York pulled out of the bid and said: "They're not in; they're not in; they've been terrific along the way.”

Expert shares verdict on Rangers takeover

Dr Dan Plumley, who is a Sport Finance Lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University, has shared his verdict on the Rangers takeover process. Speaking to Ibrox News, he has said: “It’s probably quicker than I would have expected, if we cast our minds back a few weeks, if it does get to the stage where they’re at the place in April, that’s a really quick turnaround in the context of where these takeovers seem to land.

“It looks likely to happen, and that would be huge news for the club if they do get over that legal hurdle and can kick on by the end of April. Let’s wait and see, but it seems to be moving ahead at a pace and seems to be mostly positive from what I’ve seen in terms of getting this deal done, and everybody connected is wanting to get this deal done.”

Rangers have the chance to their squad with some signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players leave as well to free up space and funds. A lot is up in the air right now and they could do with the takeover going through so their new hierarchy can start planning for the future.