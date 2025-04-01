Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a season of highs for Celtic and a campaign of lows for Rangers - but who will come out on top in both club’s Player of the Year reckoning?

Brendan Rodgers’ men are eyeing a clean sweep of trophies with the Hoops nailed on to add the Scottish Premiership title to their League Cup triumph last year. They also have a Scottish Cup semi-final tie against St Johnstone on the horizon as they aim to book their spot in May’s showpiece final at Hampden Park.

In contrast, Rangers have endured a horrendous domestic campaign. Defeat in the League Cup final to their arch rivals, another managerial sacking, knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the fifth round stage by second-tier Queen’s Park and well off the pace in the title race. However, Barry Ferguson’s side still have the Europa League to contend in their quest to avoid a trophyless season.

As the seasons end nears, GlasgowWorld have drawn up eight candidates - four Celtic and four Rangers players - who have made important impacts this term.

Announcements are expected from both Glasgow giants in May regarding their ‘POTY’ nominations in due course and the results will be handed out at their respective annual awards night. In the meantime, we take a run through of who is up for the honour to be Celtic’s best man and Rangers’ shining light this season.

Nicolas Kuhn (Celtic)

Has gone off the boil a bit in recent weeks, but was excellent during the first half of the campaign and has been linked with several Premier League clubs as a result. Looks to have taken his game to another level this term.

John Souttar (Rangers)

When fit, the Scotland international has been the Light Blues’ best defender by far this season. Has made 33 appearances to date and has been a mainstay in the starting XI under Philippe Clement and Barry Ferguson. Has also been a standout performer for his country in recent times.

Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

In the eyes of many, the Japanese speedster will be the red-hot favourite to complete a clean sweep of awards due to his stellar form this season. Hit the 30-goal mark against Hearts at the weekend which sees him sit top of the Premiership goal charts. Has earned rave reviews for his Champions League displays, netting four in nine games against Europe's elite.

Vaclav Cerny (Rangers)

Simply put, without the on loan VfL Wolfsburg winger 17 goals and seven assists this season, Rangers could have found themselves in a far worse position than they currently are. Can lack consistency at times but more often than not he has been the Ibrox club’s main goal threat. It’s no surprise fans are keen for his temporary deal turned into a permanent stay.

Kasper Schmeichel (Celtic)

24 clean sheets in 46 appearances this term is outstanding from the big Dane. Has pulled off some breathtaking saves throughout the campaign and continues to command his box with authority. It could be argued that he’s been an upgrade on Joe Hart in terms of collecting cross balls and distribution with the ball at his feet.

Nicolas Raskin (Rangers)

Revitalised Belgian midfielder has been hugely impressive for his club this season and is now starring for his country too, making his senior debut and earning a standing ovation in the Nations League play-off double-header against Ukraine during the international break.

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Hoops skipper has benefited from his decision to retire from international duty. Has scored nine goals this season, the majority of which have been screamers, and continues to lead by example. When he has missed the odd game through injury, Celtic have suffered as a result. His influence on the team remains.

Hamza Igamane (Rangers)

A late bloomer following a slow start to his Ibrox career. Contributed 14 goals and three assists in 38 appearances, including a memorable hat-trick against Hibs at Easter Road and his Europa League heroics vs OGC Nice. His form earned him a maiden call-up to the senior Morocco national team last month.