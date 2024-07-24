There has been yet another twist in the Connor Goldson transfer saga as the defender returns to the club's pre-season training camp. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of the 2024/25 season

Celtic left back Greg Taylor has hinted at the possibility of a Parkhead exit in the coming months after recent talks over a new contract hit a stalemate.

Taylor, who joined Celtic from Kilmarnock in 2019, is in the final year of his contract at Parkhead but is yet to agree to a new long term extension. The 26-year-old has been the club’s first-choice left back for the past four years and played a vital role in the club’s Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admitted that it was his aim to keep Taylor on a long-term deal but the full back is still unsure if he will be at Parkhead this time next year.

He told the Daily Record: “No, nothing. We’ll see what happens. I honestly don’t know, I think I’ve got 10 months left. It’s football, it’s business. You understand that’s part of it. So I’m sure these things eventually work their selves out.

“Is it on my mind? Not at the forefront, I wouldn’t say so. But of course, you’ve got 10 months left in your contract, you know the situation you’re in. So we’ll just see what happens.”

Taylor has picked up nine honour since signing for Celtic and has proven to be an inspired signing after racking up more than 170 appearances. He claims he is working to improve constantly and believes that the best years are still to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “I’ve loved it. It’s been an amazing period of my career in terms of winning a lot of trophies, playing a lot of games, I’ve worked under some unbelievable managers, the current one included. I’m really grateful for what the experience has been. It’s one I’ll never take for granted.

“Have I peaked? I hope not, I’m 26. I’m at an age where I want to be playing regular football, I want to be playing every week, I want to be competing for the trophies. I hope there’s a lot of growth in me yet and a lot of enjoyable times in the years to come.”

The defender says that he remains focused on helping his team secure a fourth successive title defence despite the uncertainty surrounding his future and claims transfer rumours are just part of the parcel in football.

Taylor said: “It’s football isn’t it? There’s transfer speculation, there’s contracts, this is what happens in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s part of your job that you need to, one side is that side of it and one side is the football side. I think most people in the modern game manage to just focus on that side when they’re out there with their training. Matt’s (O’Riley) no different, he’s a brilliant talent and a brilliant player.”

Rangers ace returns to training camp despite exit links

Connor Goldson is a surprise member of the Rangers squad for the upcoming pre-season friendly clash with Birmingham City.

The defender jetted to Cyprus at the weekend for signing talks with Aris Limassol. The Daily Record reported at the time that the English centre back was with the club for a medical but now understands that he has returned to training with Rangers in a shock transfer U-turn.

It’s believed Aris are still working on a deal for the centre-back but as things stand no agreement has been reached - with other interested clubs waiting in the wings to pounce should negotiations collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such news could open the door to League One side Birmingham City, who are believed to be huge admirers of the defender while former boss Steven Gerrard of Al Ettifaq is also keeping close eyes on the situation ahead of a potential move.

The Wolverhampton born defender has represented the Light Blues on 309 occasions in all competitions since making the move to Glasgow in the summer of 2018. In that time he has lifted the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup whilst also forming part of the team which reached the 2022 Europa League final before a heartbreaking defeat to German side Eintracht Frankfurt.