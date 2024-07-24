Celtic snubbed by Euro 2024 man as Brendan Rodgers pursued other targets

Brendan Rodgers | Getty Images

Celtic have strengthened their goalkeeping department with new additions already

Celtic looked into the possibility of signing FC Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo recently, according to French news outlet L’Equipe. However, the report suggests he hasn’t ‘agreed’ to join the Hoops and will instead link up with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Celtic have already brought in two players in his position in the form of Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. Mvogo, 30, was part of the Lorient side who were relegated from Ligue 1 to Ligue 2 last season. Their manager from the past campaign, Regis Le Bris, has moved to Sunderland.

The stopper’s future in France is now up in the air and he could have been identified by the Hoops as a potential option between the sticks. They pursued other alternatives though and went for Schmeichel, with Sinisalo as his number two.

After making the switch to Celtic Park, the former Manchester City, Leicester City, OGC Nice and Anderlecht man said: “I feel great. It’s been a long journey but it feels good to be here. I’m really happy.I spoke to Joe Hart many times during the time he was here and leading up to his retirement and he only had good things to say.

“Obviously I started following Celtic as a club when he joined and saw the admiration the fans had for him and he got an incredible send-off and fully deserved, so they’re big shoes to fill. I played in Scotland many years ago and I know the size of Celtic, but I’ve come off holiday and there were Celtic fans at the hotel that I was staying at.

“And even when I flew there were Celtic fans on the plane on the way to watch this game so it’s incredible to see, but it just goes to show the size of the club.”

Regarding his aims, he said: “Trophies! It’s what football is about. Football is about winning and coming to a club with such a rich history of winning, a culture of draws aren’t enough, the only thing that matters is winning. That’s one thing I really love about this club is that’s the mentality – you have to go out and win every competition that you’re in, so I can’t wait to get back playing football again.”

Mvogo is a Switzerland international with four caps under his belt and was part of their Euro 2024 squad. He rose up through the academy at Young Boys and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

The ‘keeper played 155 matches before he was snapped up by RB Leipzig. Mvogo spent three years with the Bundesliga giants and mainly provided cover. He featured on 19 occasions and was loaned out twice to PSV in the Eredivisie to get some minutes before Lorient came calling.