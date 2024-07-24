Scottish champions Celtic were victorious in a pre-season friendly with English champions Manchester City. | Getty Images

Celtic stunned Premier League champions Manchester City to claim a 4-3 pre-season victory in the United States

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers gave a glowing review of his team’s pre-season performance as they earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory against Premier League holders Manchester City in the United States.

Pep Guardiola handed two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland the captain’s armband and gave starts to a number of academy prospects such as Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Nico O’Reilly along with first team regulars such as Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish and the returning Kalvin Phillips.

Rodgers’ team was much closer to full strength with new signing Kasper Schmeichel starting between the posts and the likes of Matt O’Riley, Callum McGregor, Reo Harte, Daizen Maeda, Nicholas Kuhn and Kygo all featuring.

Kuhn's first half double sandwiched between Bobb’s leveller put Celtic in the driving seat before a Kyogo strike gave the Hoops a healthy 3-1 lead heading into the break.

Several changes were made to both squads at half time and Maximo Perrone forced the Citizens back into the match before a leveller from Erling Haaland. However, it was Celtic that were celebrating by the end of the match when Hyeok-Kyu Kwon broke the offside trap before squaring the ball for Luis Palma to tap in.

The goal rounded off a fantastic performance and stands the Hoops in great stead heading into the 2024/25 season.

After the game a delighted Rodgers told Celtic Way: “Whenever you play Pep (Guardiola) teams it is so complex how they play. I said before the game that it would be another step up for us physically but also tactically as you have got to be so concentrated and press in the right moments. You can't always press or else you end up running more. I thought the players dealt with that so well. The football we played was excellent. The goals were class and we attacked and showed how much we wanted to attack. It was a really good night and the supporters were amazing once again.”

Rodgers went on to praise the impact of Kuhn and added: “Hopefully, in the first year, he was adapting and he has come back looking really sharp. The moves for the goals were outstanding.

“Some of the football to play through City's press was excellent. We built it up really well despite their pressure. He finished his two goals really well. His pass for the third goal was magical. The outside of the right foot and it had to travel a long distance, so two goals and an assist for him was great. We wanted to play him a little bit longer but he just felt a little bit on his knee but he was very good.”

Rodgers went on to laud his team for the fitness level they showed and praised the cohesion of his squad as they continued to show exuberance and intensity despite a series of changes.

He added: “That is a big testament to the players and how hard they are training and working. We are pushing them to be defensively strong and that means you've got to be aggressive. What I have been really impressed with in the games, especially against DC United and Manchester City is that we are making the last step much better. I see teams in the press and they don't get there. The guys are starting to make the last step, get in and win the ball and disrupt and have that little bit of chaos in the game to win it back and then go and play your football. Both teams and all the players did that really well.”

The Celtic boss went on to praise the impact of summer signing Schmeichel and believes his leadership qualities will be crucial to the team’s chances of success.