Celtic price out move for £2.9m-rated man as Rangers fired 'no fear' warning

Celtic and Rangers both have the chance to sign players this summer when the transfer window opens

Celtic and Rangers played out a 1-1 draw at Ibrox over the weekend. Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for the hosts as they looked to make it three wins in a row against their bitter rivals. However, the visitors fought back to equalise through Adam Idah.

The Hoops have won the title already and have three more fixtures left to play in the league. As for the Gers, the 49ers takeover continues to bubble away behind the scenes. They have a big decision to make regarding their managerial situation.

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke priced out of move

FC Twente’s Technical Director Arnold Bruggink believes Celtic are pricing them out of a permanent move for Gustaf Lagerbielke. The defender is currently on loan with the Eredivisie side. He is due to return to Celtic Park at the end of the season though.

Bruggink has said: "In this case, we are dependent on what Celtic want. They are asking for quite a bit of money. He is a very stable defender. We would like to make the deal permanent, but I think it is not very realistic at the moment."

Lagerbielke, 25, joined Celtic for £2.9million (as per Transfermarkt) but he has struggled to make an impact in Scotland. Prior to joining the Hoops, he had spells at AIK and IF Elfsborg. He made 10 appearances under Brendan Rodgers during his first campaign in Glasgow, seven of which came in the league.

The Sweden international, who has made three caps for his country to date, found it hard to nail down a regular place in the starting XI though, hence why he was allowed to link up with Twente on a temporary basis. He has since played 20 games for the Dutch club. It remains to be seen at this stage whether he will link up with them full-time.

Rangers fired warning by Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has said they will face Rangers with ‘no fear’ on Sunday. The Dons are positioned in 4th place in the table and are only three points behind Hibernian. They were beaten 1-0 away at St Mirren last time out.

Speaking afterwards, their stopper said: “You probably can say that way because now it's pretty much not in our hands. We need to win every single game and Hibs need to slip up, which is something we cannot control. What we can control is our performance in the next remaining games of the season. This group has bounced back quickly before and I'm positive we can do it again.

“It just didn't happen for us going forward on Saturday. I always ask myself this question: how many saves did the other goalkeeper make? In my memory, I don't think he's made any. We need to look at how we can improve because we had a lot of possession of the ball. I felt like in transition we were creating much but we were not testing the goalkeeper. That’s something for us we're definitely going to have to analyse and see where we can improve.”

He added: “Of course, we go to Ibrox with no fear. We respect everybody, but we go there with no fear. We're trying to play our football. We're trying to do the things we do well. When we do that, we're a very good team. I’m sure when we stick to the basics and stick to the things we do well, we'll look very dangerous.”