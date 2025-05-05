Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers and Celtic managers were spotted going tonto at their players

Brendan Rodgers and Barry Ferguson both had Rangers and Celtic moments of anger in their latest Old Firm battle, the view from the gantry suggested.

A 1-1 derby draw played out in what is the fourth and final Premiership meeting between the pair. Little was riding on it outside bragging rights with Celtic already winning the title as a goal by Cyriel Dessers for the hosts was cancelled out by Adam Idah’s leveller.

Rangers hero Scott Arfield and Celtic legend Chris Sutton were Sky Sports’ co-commentators for the game. They first spotted Ferguson giving left-back Jefte a piece of his mind on his performance in the first half to that point, which wasn’t picked up on camera.

Rangers and Celtic Old Firm anger

Sutton started with “I just wonder if Jefte seems a little bit half-hearted, the Rangers left-back,” before Arfield noticed Ferguson. He added: “You are spot on. I have been watching Barry Ferguson for the last 10 or 15 minutes, screaming at Jefte. He genuinely believes he is miles off this game at this minute in time.”

Arfield then noticed Rodgers and some Celtic players’ reaction to Engels, who the Celtic boss subbed after an hour. He said before the break: “We have a lucky point of view here where we can see the two managers. I am watching Brendan Rodgers for the last 10 minutes. I was talking about Barry Ferguson being on Jefte, I am watching Rodgers and he is on Arne Engels, like a couple of the players are.”

Manager reaction to Old Firm draw

Ferguson said of the 1-1 scoreline to Rangers TV: “I am disappointed just to take a point, if you look at the game overall, we definitely deserved to get the three points. I just spoke to the boys in there, in terms of effort and commitment, that is what I expect from my team. We just needed that bit of quality when we were breaking, just in that final pass or final attempt on goal and it is something we need to sharpen up on. I asked them for a full-blooded committed performance, and they certainly gave me that. I think when you look at the game we should score another couple of goals, so it is a good thing to be disappointed. That is what I want them to be.

“I am just demanding, and they know that. I know we can get better, but it is a case of us going and working harder on the training ground and we will. I thought at times we broke really well, we broke at pace it is just that final bit let us down, but the guys totally agree. They understand and it is something we will work towards this week when we come back into training.”

Rodgers added in his press conference from a Celtic perspective: “I do think we still have a lot to play for, we have some targets that we want to achieve in terms of goals and wins and everything else. But ultimately, we want to arrive into the cup final in a good place. It will be pretty straightforward. There’s no free passes at Celtic. But what it does give me the chance to do is to play some players and get them some minutes and keep the squad fresh and ready for the Scottish Cup final.”