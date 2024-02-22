Celtic handed timely injury boost as key player set to return against Motherwell

Cameron Carter-Vickers has missed most of the season through injury (Pic: Getty)

It is an absolutely massive weekend in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic who currently find themselves second in the league table, two points behind rivals Rangers.

That gap could extend to five points before a ball is even kicked with Philippe Clement's side due to host Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday. A win for the home side would see them extend their lead but any slip up would give the Hoops the opportunity to regain top spot.

Brendan Rodgers' side face a trip to Fir Park on Sunday to take on Motherwell who currently sit ninth. With such a massive match with potentially massive implications for the title race to come there is good news for supporters with a key player apparently set to return from injury this weekend.

The Scottish Sun have reported that Cameron Carter-Vickers is back training with his Celtic teammates and will make his return from injury at Fir Park this weekend. The former Tottenham Hotspur centre back has been suffering from a hamstring injury and has managed just one appearance since the end of December.

He missed a month of action but was able to return at the end of January in a 1-0 home win over Ross County but managed just over an hour before being substituted. However, he has since received three weeks of 'intensive care' and is apparently good to go once again but Brendan Rodgers may be cautious about throwing the United States international straight into the action in Lanarkshire.

