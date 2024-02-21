Four Celtic stars have landed a harsh verdict

Alan Stubbs wonders whether four Celtic stars are of the quality to take the champions up a gear.

The former defender has been watching on amid a tough stretch for the Hoops. Transfer business has been widely criticised following a slow January window bringing in just striker Adam Idah from Norwich City and winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna.

A 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at the weekend allowed Rangers to jump ahead into first, with Stubbs aiming his critique at four Celtic players. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei, midfielder Paulo Bernardo and striker Oh join Kuhn on his poser list.

While Bernardo is on loan from Benfica, Bernabei cost £3.75m, Oh came in at £2.75m and £4m was spent on Kuhn last month. That's a combined fee of around £9.2m pounds, and Stubbs doesn't believe any of the quartet are of the standard Celtic require.

He told PLZ: "If Celtic have their best XI on the pitch then it’s a different story but they have to go with what they’ve got. Just look at their bench from Saturday – Oh, Kuhn, Bernardo, Bernabei – and I’m not sure whether they’re players who can take them to the next level.

“I’ve been perplexed with some of the signings and this could be the bit that bites them on the backside in terms of their recruitment policy over the past 18 months since Ange has gone.”