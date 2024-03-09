Scottish Cup draw: TV channel, time, Celtic and Rangers news, how to watch & more

Ange Postecoglou lifting the Scottish Cup last season

A pause in Premiership hostilities takes place this weekend as Scottish clubs switch their focus to cup competition.

Both Rangers and Celtic are in action this weekend - postponing their title race for another week. The two Glasgow clubs are aiming to shake off shock defeats last weekend when they take on Hibernian and Livingston respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers earned a valiant 2-2 draw at Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday - a result that supporters will hope can be taken back to Ibrox and built upon next week. But they will also be wanting to lay a marker down domestically as a league and cup double is in sight.

As for Celtic, they are set on winning their sixth Scottish Cup in eight years, with Brendan Rodgers leading them to success in 2017 and 2018. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the semi-final draw.

When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be made on Monday, March 11, 2024 and will be conducted following the conclusion of the Morton v Hearts tie.

Is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw on TV?

The Scottish Cup semi-final draw will be broadcast during BBC Scotland's coverage of Morton v Hearts on Sunday evening. Coverage begins at 7.30pm, with the draw scheduled to take place once the match is finished.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw live stream

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those wishing to watch the draw live on a smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.