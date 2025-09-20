A look at the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic ahead of the Premier Sports Cup weekend

Struggling Rangers prepare to take on Hibs at Ibrox at the weekend, while Celtic take on Partick Thistle at Firhill on Premier Sports Cup quarter-final duty.

The Hibs match could well be the last for Russell Martin if things don’t go the Rangers boss’ way on Saturday evening. Following the Gers’ 2-0 defeat to Hearts at home, the pressure is piling up on the 39-year old. As his sacking becomes more and more likely with every poor result, there is already speculation about who the next man to take the top job at Ibrox will be.

Across the city, after weeks of uncertainty, Brendan Rodgers will be hoping Celtic’s late win at Kilmarnock can help lift the mood at Parkhead. The Hoops won at Rugby Park in dramatic fashion through a last minute Kelechi Iheanacho penalty. Rodgers’ future at Celtic Park remains uncertain after the summer transfer window, where he feels as if he wasn’t given enough resources by the club’s hierarchy. Here’s a look at the latest stories from both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Gerrard could be ‘persuaded’ for Ibrox return

As Martin’s dismissal seems imminent, Rangers fans are already discussing who they want his replacement to be. According to GiveMeSport journalist, Ben Jacobs, former Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard would be the front runner if Martin were to go. He said: “Naturally, a lot of people and sources are saying maybe Steven Gerrard would be persuaded to go back there. I think there is some substance to that because Gerrard was a candidate before Russell Martin got the job.”

“He was spoken about by 49ers Enterprises and he was on a shortlist of three, but Martin was the one that obviously got the job. Gerrard was quite close, at that point, to getting the Rangers gig again, ahead of Martin. If Martin goes, I think we may be hearing a bit more about Gerrard and a return to Ibrox in the coming weeks."

Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa in 2021, after winning the League title for the Govan side to stop Celtic from winning the illustrious ten in a row. Despite his success at Ibrox, the Liverpool legend hasn’t had the best managerial record since leaving Glasgow. After winning just two of his first twelve games as Villa manager in the 2022/23 season, he was sacked in October of that year.

Former Celtic director ‘angry’ over board’s transfer failings

Willie Haughey served as director of Celtic football club from 1994 to 1997 and still remains a shareholder in the club to this day. The 59-year old businessman has blasted the Celtic board in their failure to back the side in the transfer window.

Speaking on Go Radio, he said: “When you’ve got stability in a club, you’ve got to value it. We’re lucky to have the manager we do — probably the best we could get at this time. Add to that an owner who’s put his money in, and it’s clear the real issue isn’t there. The reason we’re all angry is recruitment.

“That’s where the focus has to be. The fans have backed the team, they’ve made their feelings known, but now the question is what’s wrong with the setup. Something isn’t working, and people want to know why. That’s the part that has to be addressed.”