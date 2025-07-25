He is currently a free agent after a lengthy stint with Leicester City

Celtic have been backed to fix their striker desires with a free agent sharpshooter south of the border.

Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to add firepower to his attacking arsenal during the rest of the transfer window. Shin Yamada is the latest arrival and adds to Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny and Callum Osmand through the middle but more will arrive, with Celtic kicking off their Premiership campaign vs St Mirren.

One current free agent is Jamie Vardy, who left Leicester City at the end of last season. He’s netted 145 times at Premier League level and while he turns 39 in the campaign ahead, has shown no desire to retire. Celtic have signed veteran forwards in the past like Dion Dublin, with Hoops hero Peter Grant asked on Go Radio about signing Vardy. It’s a move he’s fully behind with the likes of Dublin in mind.

Jamie Vardy to Celtic transfer question asked

The caller asked: “I don't know if Peter felt that, Vardy would have been ideal. He's never going to run 30 years back to defend, but you put a ball in that box, you'll finish it.” Grant responded: “No, there is absolutely no doubt, I think whoever gets Jamie Vardy, it's not as if he's one of these guys who's lost his pace as he's got older.

“He proved that last year again, I thought he was excellent. His attitude, he's got that exuberance that lifts everybody else round about you and sometimes you don't realise how important that is. And I feel that in a dress room. Like say Kieran Tierney back in, obviously, Tierney back in the dress room, that's a big boost for the players. But seeing a couple of guys like that coming in, as you say, a Jamie Vardy or somebody like that coming in the door, and people say he's at a certain age but please believe me, he would still score goals in Scotland.

“There's absolutely no doubt in my mind of that. I think he may be just be sitting back waiting to see what's the biggest club that's coming in for me, what's the one that's going to give me the biggest challenge, and you never know. Jamie Vardy will score wherever he goes, at this moment in time.

Why Jamie Vardy is worth signing for Celtic

“He'll score goals. But he's got another, listen, I always judge it. The defenders like playing against him? The answer is absolutely not and he's a quality, quality player. He's proven it time and time again. So whoever gets him is getting still a top goal scorer.

“There's no doubt that and Celtic have done that over the years. If you think about it, late in their careers, Dion Dublin’ you know, you talk about these guys, Ian Wright, all these guys. And then to a certain extent, you look at Robbie Keane, Craig Bellamy, all these boys, you know, they always said something about them. I just think Jamie Vardy's definitely got that. So whoever gets him is going to get a top quality striker.”