The midfielder has Rangers and Celtic rumours floating. | Manchester United via Getty Images

A bold transfer shout has been made with regards Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic hero claims he’s been personally told that Premiership champions want to hijack a deal for Hannibal Mejbri - who’s strongly linked with Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to make additions to his squad before the end of the transfer window. One player he has been linked with is the Man Utd midfielder, who is also said to be attracting admiring glances from Ibrox.

Frank McAvennie, the former Celtic striker, reckons Rodgers will look for players that can perform in the here and now. He also states that the boss and co wants to sign the midfielder wanted by Rangers, claiming to have heard of the interest first-hand from an unnamed source that is close to the deal.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “I’ve heard from people involved in this that Celtic want to hijack the player from Rangers. That’s brilliant. At the end of the day, he’s young, he’s talented and he’s playing for Man United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got another couple of weeks before the transfer window closes, I would’ve liked to have seen Celtic spend some money already.

“Brendan is one of the best coaches in Europe, he’s an elite coach, so he’ll be speaking to players. Sometimes the better the player is, the harder it is to get them.

“That might be what’s happening now, so fingers crossed we’ll see two or three players come in. They’ll be looking for quality players and players who can enhance the first team, not just ones to make an impact a year down the line.”