Celtic hero claims Rodgers & co want to hijack Rangers transfer as he states 'I’ve heard from people involved'
A Celtic hero claims he’s been personally told that Premiership champions want to hijack a deal for Hannibal Mejbri - who’s strongly linked with Rangers.
Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to make additions to his squad before the end of the transfer window. One player he has been linked with is the Man Utd midfielder, who is also said to be attracting admiring glances from Ibrox.
Frank McAvennie, the former Celtic striker, reckons Rodgers will look for players that can perform in the here and now. He also states that the boss and co wants to sign the midfielder wanted by Rangers, claiming to have heard of the interest first-hand from an unnamed source that is close to the deal.
McAvennie told Football Insider: “I’ve heard from people involved in this that Celtic want to hijack the player from Rangers. That’s brilliant. At the end of the day, he’s young, he’s talented and he’s playing for Man United.
“We’ve got another couple of weeks before the transfer window closes, I would’ve liked to have seen Celtic spend some money already.
“Brendan is one of the best coaches in Europe, he’s an elite coach, so he’ll be speaking to players. Sometimes the better the player is, the harder it is to get them.
“That might be what’s happening now, so fingers crossed we’ll see two or three players come in. They’ll be looking for quality players and players who can enhance the first team, not just ones to make an impact a year down the line.”
