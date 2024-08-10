Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has commented on his club's transfer activity. | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer headlines.

The Scottish Premiership is now fully underway and the battle between Celtic and Rangers for this season’s title has commenced. The two Glasgow sides had very different opening weekends, though.

While the reigning champions enjoyed a 4-0 home win over Kilmarnock, the Gers had to settle for a 0-0 draw away to Hearts. Both sides will be hoping to bank wins this weekend — so as the Premiership action unfolds, let’s take a look at their latest transfer headlines.

Reporter doubts Premier League swoop for Celtic midfielder

Matt O’Riley has been one of the biggest focuses this summer as Premier League clubs hope to land a deal for the midfield powerhouse. CaughtOffside reported that the 23-year-old could cost as much as £25 million and both Chelsea and West Ham are interested in signing him.

However, Sky Sports and talkSPORT presenter Dan Bardell doesn’t believe O’Riley will end up at the Irons at this summer, as they’ve already spent too much cash to justify the move.

“If Rodriguez has already come in, they’ve got Ward-Prowse, Soucek and Alvarez already, I can’t see it,” Bardell told West Ham Zone. “I wouldn’t see them dropping that sort of fee on another central midfielder. O’Riley has been linked to Chelsea as well so he’s clearly a talented player.

“Celtic have put a high valuation on his head so I don’t think he’ll be a priority signing. Considering the money that West Ham have already spent this summer I don’t see that one happening at all.“

New signing spoke with Rangers duo before move

Robin Pröpper signed for Rangers at the start of the month from Eredivisie side FC Twente, joining the club’s promising summer spending spree. The 30-year-old centre-back is a very welcome signing, with Philippe Clement describing him as a ‘powerful’ player with ‘great attributes’.

Speaking on his transfer during his first press conference ahead of their clash against Motherwell, Pröpper revealed that he spoke with two Rangers players prior to his switch from the Netherlands.

“I talked to some of the players who already were here and played for Rangers, in a quick amount of time I talked to them. Cyriel Dessers, I played with him at Heracles [Almelo] and I have played against him, I directly called him.

“Sam Lammers, who just made the switch to FC Twente I talked to. Of course the coach I talked to a few times, so I tried to in a quick amount of time do most of the research I can do.”