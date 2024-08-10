Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers celebrates scoring his 94th minute equaliser against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League third qualifying round first leg at Arena Lublin, Poland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A former Ibrox hero is backing one current first-team star to silence his doubters amid swirling transfer rumours

Alan Hutton is adamant Rangers frontman Cyriel Dessers will continue to prove his critics wrong this season by replicating his goals tally from his debut campaign at Ibrox.

The enigmatic striker notched 22 goals during his first season in Glasgow after arriving from Italian Serie A side Cremonese for £4.2m last summer under Michael Beale, but has still been the subject of intense criticism from a section of the Gers support.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Greek giants PAOK earlier this summer and transfer speculation has continued to linger in recent weeks, despite Dessers getting off the mark for the new campaign by scoring a last-gasp equaliser against Dynamo Kyiv in their Champions League qualifier in midweek.

Reflecting on Rangers start to the season, Hutton said: “They didn’t get off to the start they wanted against Hearts, we know that. But I think going over to play in Poland against a difficult Dynamo team, who beat Partizan Belgrade 9-2 on aggregate and won 6-2 at home, there were some nerves from everyone going over there. So to play and match up to a team that were strong will do their confidence the world of good.

“Dessers did really well. He held the ball up, he was a nuisance to the defenders and was big and physical. To get his goal right at the end, that matched up to his performance. He deserved that on the night. The happiness and the confidence that will give him moving forward, you really hope that will allow him to kick on and score the goals that he needs to.”

Asked if he was in Philippe Clement’s position, how determined would he be to keep hold of the Nigerian striker amid swirling transfer rumours, Hutton replied: “I think you have to. I understand there’s been rumours circulating about him but he’s your main number nine at this moment in time. Danilo is back in the fold now after a serious injury, (Kemar) Roofe is out the building.

“So unless you’re going to bring in someone else to help lighten the load, he’s your main threat. You just hope he can turn some of those half-chances into goals, that’s probably the next level for him because his numbers were good last season. But he’s capable. I would (back him to replicate last season) given the way Rangers play. They create opportunities, whether they’re at home or away.

“It’s a case of whether he can take them in those big moments. I know a lot of people say he needs one or two chances to eventually score a goal. I said his numbers were good last season and I do believe he can get to that figure again if he can turn some of those half-chance into more goals.”

Rangers are bidding to join rivals Celtic in reaching the Champions League group stage and with the massive pot of money on offer, Hutton knows Clement’s side need to mix it with the best clubs in Europe’s elite competition as he stressed the importance of how that could impact that quality of player they are looking to attract.

“Of course, it’s a huge part of Rangers moving forward,” Hutton admitted. “If they want to really build on what they have at this moment in time... I know it’s going to be difficult getting into the Champions League because they’ve got some big games ahead. But you have to keep pace with the likes of Celtic, who are in the Champions League year after year.

“They’re talking about £40 million, you need that to reinvest in the squad. Rangers have had a turnover of players and managers in previous years. I think Clement signing the new contract shows that they’re putting their faith in him. Hopefully that allows him to build what he needs moving forward.

“They’ll need it (the funds), it’s as simple as that. In the past, Rangers have too often allowed players to run down their contracts and leave for nothing. It’s not a good business model, so for them to bring in young players as well as experienced, tie them down to then possibly move them on is the ideal logic. You need that money constantly coming in because you can’t stand still in this game. We’ve spoke about other teams and how strong they are this year. Rangers can’t stand still either.”

Alan Hutton was promoting Premier Sports coverage of the Scottish Premiership, Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup. Premier Sports is available to stream from premiersports.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.