The latest Rangers and Celtic news involves movers and shakers

The latest transfer headlines on the Celtic and Rangers rumour mill this week.

Scotland are back in action at Euro 2024 today as they look to bounce back from their disappointing opening result against Germany.

Steve Clarke’s side are taking on Switzerland at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne and are in need of a positive result to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockouts alive.

As well as looking ahead to the clash this evening, we’ve also dissected some of the latest transfer stories in Glasgow, following another competitive Scottish Premiership season between Celtic and Rangers. Take a look below at the latest headlines, with the summer transfer window now fully open for business.

Ex-Celtic star takes on Accies coaching role

Former Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew has embarked on a new chapter in his career by taking on the role of Hamilton Academical’s U18 coach. The club are currently undergoing a staffing restructure and Mulgrew comes in following the departure of Elite Academy chief George Cairns.

Mulgrew — who enjoyed two senior stints with Celtic, the last stretching between 2010 and 2016 — had initially interviewed to return to his old stomping ground to take charge of the Hoops U18 side. However, despite admitting he was eager to get the opportunity, he missed out following the appointment of Jonny Hayes as Celtic’s B Team coach, and Adam Asghar taking charge of the U18s.

Accies have been in talks with Mulgrew and the club has officially announced that the 38-year-old has now joined the ranks at the club. The former centre-back will bring a wealth of experience to the Scottish Championship side, having made more than 150 appearances for Celtic, competed in the Champions League and captained the Scotland national team as well. Mulgrew also spent time with Aberdeen and Dundee United, sandwiching moves to England with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Mourinho battles Rangers for target

Rangers have been eyeing up Bayern Munich starlet Yusuf Kabadayi as part of their summer signing haul but they face competition from a number of clubs in Europe. One side also interested in the winger is Fenerbahce, making José Mourinho a threat to the Gers’ transfer pursuit.

Kabadayi has spent the last season on loan with Schalke 04 and showed off his versatility playing on both wings, as well as deeper in wide midfield roles and even up top as a No.9. The 20-year-old contributed four goals along the way.

When Kabadayi returns to Bayern Munich at the end of this month, he will have entered the final year of his contract which could open the door for a move this summer.