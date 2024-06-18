Celtic transfer rumour will have agent 'rubbing his hands' as Brendan Rodgers keeps tabs on a rival 'star man'
Luke McCowan’s agent has been left rubbing his hands together over a link to Celtic, according to a former player.
The Dundee star was impressive for Tony Docherty’s side as they secured a top six finish upon their return to the Premiership. It’s been claimed Celtic are keeping tabs on him and Lee Wilkie admits McCowan has been a standout for the Dens Park side.
Someone who will be pleased about the link though will be the star’s agent, amid new contract talks. The former Dundee and Dundee United defender wrote in the Courier: “The Dark Blues have tabled an offer to their 26-year-old star man, who has declared himself keen to commit.
“If things were that simple, it would be a done deal already. But that’s not the world we live in. Instead, we live in a world where, according to Sky Sports, Celtic are monitoring McCowan’s situation. First things first, that speaks volumes about the season he has had with Dundee – and also about the progress he has made at the club.
“It also suggests Celtic think he’s got even more in him; that he can make yet another giant leap. When the Celtic link hit social media, Luke’s agent must have been rubbing his hands together.
“After all, it means he’s got a player in negotiations with his club about a new contract, and now the champions of Scotland have been mentioned in connection with signing him. Talk about strengthening your hand.
“We’ll have to wait and see what happens on that front, if anything. But as a result of it, I’d guess we’re unlikely to see McCowan putting pen to paper on a new Dundee deal in the short term. It has probably become a “wait and see” situation.”
