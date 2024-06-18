The Dundee star has been linked. | SNS Group

Celtic are said to be keeping tabs on the Premiership man as the transfer window kicks off.

Luke McCowan’s agent has been left rubbing his hands together over a link to Celtic, according to a former player.

The Dundee star was impressive for Tony Docherty’s side as they secured a top six finish upon their return to the Premiership. It’s been claimed Celtic are keeping tabs on him and Lee Wilkie admits McCowan has been a standout for the Dens Park side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Someone who will be pleased about the link though will be the star’s agent, amid new contract talks. The former Dundee and Dundee United defender wrote in the Courier: “The Dark Blues have tabled an offer to their 26-year-old star man, who has declared himself keen to commit.

“If things were that simple, it would be a done deal already. But that’s not the world we live in. Instead, we live in a world where, according to Sky Sports, Celtic are monitoring McCowan’s situation. First things first, that speaks volumes about the season he has had with Dundee – and also about the progress he has made at the club.

“It also suggests Celtic think he’s got even more in him; that he can make yet another giant leap. When the Celtic link hit social media, Luke’s agent must have been rubbing his hands together.

“After all, it means he’s got a player in negotiations with his club about a new contract, and now the champions of Scotland have been mentioned in connection with signing him. Talk about strengthening your hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad