Alfredo Morelos is serving as a major Rangers inspiration for Oscar Cortes.

The winger won Man of the Match in an impressive first start at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup against Ayr United, which Philippe Clement's side won 2-0. He is the latest Colombian to arrive in Govan after Morelos, the maverick forward who left last summer and is now with Santos in Brazil.

Managers and coaches at the Premiership club have been helpful to Cortes since his January move from Ligue 1 side Lens, with a permanent Rangers stay targeted. He hopes to put the Light Blues on the map like the striker before him.

In an interview with a radio station in his homeland, Cortes said: "I know there is still a lot I need to do to improve my game. But I am very hopeful I can make it back to the national team. I have been told a lot about Alfredo Morelos and the history he made at Rangers because of all the goals he scored. He was well loved at Rangers.

"I will do as much as I can to raise the profile of Colombia here, like he did, Since I arrived in Scotland the players in the team have received me well, they have helped me along little by little and that has helped me gain more confidence.

"My aim is to try and get as many minutes as possible in Scotland, which is what I am here for. Rangers reminds me of playing for Millonarios. They are a good team and play football the way I like it.