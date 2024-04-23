Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill

Celtic hero Martin O’Neill has been appointed as the League Manager Association chairman.

The former Parkhead boss has not been in management since leaving Nottingham Forest in 2019, having previously managed Celtic, Aston Villa and others. He replaces the outgoing Howard Wilkinson, who’s managerial stints spanned across Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland during a lengthy career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also representing Sheffield Wednesday as a player, Wilkinson is stepping away after being in the role for more than 30 years. Ex-Aston Villa and Celtic gaffer O’Neill said of his appointment: “I am extremely proud to be voted the new LMA Chair by my fellow managers.

“I am succeeding Howard Wilkinson who has, for over 30 years, overseen the growth of the LMA and served its members with great distinction, dedication and passion. The support I have received from the LMA throughout my time as a manager has been hugely important to me and I am delighted to have the opportunity to give something back to the association.

“I very much look forward to working alongside [chief executive] Richard Bevan and the team. I would like to build on the work Howard has done so diligently and hopefully continue to support the current and next generation of LMA members.”