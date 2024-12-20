Celtic are eyeing another Scottish Premiership title this season

Celtic are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Dundee United. The Hoops are currently sat in 1st place in the Scottish Premiership table.

They are yet to lose this season in the league and are nine points clear of Aberdeen in 2nd with a game in-hand. Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming match....

Is Dundee United vs Celtic on TV?

Yes. Celtic’s match against Dundee United is being shown live on Sky Sports football. Subscribers of the channel can watch on TV, mobile, laptop and tablet devices.

What time does Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off?

Celtic’s game against Dundee United kicks-off at 12pm.

Where is Dundee United vs Celtic being played?

Celtic’s clash against Dundee United is being held at Tannadice Park. It has a capacity of 14,223.

Referee appointments for Dundee United vs Celtic?

David Dickinson has been appointed as the referee. Calum Spence and Gordon McCabe are the assistant referees. Gavin Duncan is on VAR, with Andrew McWilliam on assistant VAR.

Dundee United vs Celtic head-to-head?

Dundee United wins: 42

Draws: 57

Celtic wins: 148

What has been said ahead of Dundee United vs Celtic?

Dundee United lost 4-3 away at Motherwell last time out. Speaking after the loss, their boss Jim Goodwin said: "It was a strange game. It's as poor as we've defended the box all season. It could have been another two goals for each team, it was very end-to-end.

"Both teams, looking at the goals they've conceded, will be very disappointed. Our defensive record prior to today has been excellent, one of the best in the league. Today, for whatever reason, we didn't defend the box well enough.

"Statistically, in terms of possession, crosses into the box, final third entries, we've probably had the better of it throughout the game. But Motherwell we more clinical than us and that's why we've lost the game.

"It's as poor as we've defended. I don't want to be overly critical of the lads at the back because they've got a lot of plaudits this season for how good they've been. Today, they don't need told that we need to do better in certain situations.

"We actually played some reasonably good football in the game and had some good chances to take something on the day, but it wasn't to be."

Meanwhile, Celtic beat Rangers on penalties to win the Scottish League Cup last weekend. Their manager Brendan Rodgers said: “I know the magnitude of this game. Celtic and Rangers worldwide, for both sets of supporters, and it means so much to people’s lives.

“I think it’s maybe, what, my 20th game? But I always treat it like the first and prepare that way. But as I said, it’s all about coming out on the other side. And the guys showed a big heart to come back from being behind in the game and then to obviously show that composure in the penalties.

“And the most important thing is being at the podium at the end and they achieved that. A great, great game to be involved in and obviously it’s one of those ones where you, like what you expect in a final, you never get it all your own way.”